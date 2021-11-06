Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $19.46

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

