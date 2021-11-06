Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $71.75

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 1,211,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

