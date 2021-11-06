Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Target Price at $52.50

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock remained flat at $$36.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.