Analysts Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) PT at GBX 4,225

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,225 ($55.20).

ULVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

LON ULVR remained flat at $GBX 3,900 ($50.95) on Friday. 4,027,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,350. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market capitalization of £100.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,944.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,122.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

