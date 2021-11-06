Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $164.83

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.83.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 270.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

