Analyzing American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Bio Medica and Ceapro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $4.15 million 0.60 -$800,000.00 N/A N/A Ceapro $11.29 million 3.41 $1.39 million N/A N/A

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than American Bio Medica.

Profitability

This table compares American Bio Medica and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica -45.37% N/A -68.89% Ceapro N/A 3.56% 3.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Bio Medica has a beta of -2.12, meaning that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Bio Medica and Ceapro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ceapro beats American Bio Medica on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat. Its products are related to urinalysis, oral fluids, alcohol testing, hair testing, pregnancy testing, and lab partners. The company was founded by Stan Cipkowski and Edmund M. Jaskiewicz on April 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Kinderhook, NY.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

