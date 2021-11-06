Analyzing EMX Royalty (EMX) and The Competition

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EMX Royalty to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,149.32% 7.01% 0.34%

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s peers have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMX Royalty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 689 2324 2711 110 2.38

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.29%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -33.00 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -4.75

EMX Royalty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EMX Royalty peers beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

