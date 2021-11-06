Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $111.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111.17 ($1.45), with a volume of 1540537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.