Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of ANNX opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $594.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Annexon by 92.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Annexon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

