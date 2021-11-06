ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.69. The company had a trading volume of 543,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,983. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.78.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

