ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of ANSS traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.74. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

