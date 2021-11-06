ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.
Shares of ANSS traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.74. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.