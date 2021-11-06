Anthony Li Hsieh Acquires 216,615 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 555,990 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,629. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several research firms recently commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,740,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $6,472,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.