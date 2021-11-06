ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,062 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 3.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $100,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 827,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

