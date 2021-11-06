APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of APA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. APA has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

