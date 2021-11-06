APENFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $82.90 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 28% against the dollar. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $82.90 million and $231.47 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00252919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00096865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

