Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.13. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.04.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth $257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 45,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

