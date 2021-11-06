Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

Apollo Medical stock traded up $13.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 909,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 148.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Apollo Medical worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

