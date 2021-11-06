Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.
Apollo Medical stock traded up $13.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 909,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
