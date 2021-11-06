Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,050,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

