Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $164.79 at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Don’t Forget the Long Wait Times for the iPhone 13” and dated October 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in Apple by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.