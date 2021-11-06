Apria (NYSE:APR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apria updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE APR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $114,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $52,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,985 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apria stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 63,382.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Apria worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

