AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Minerals Technologies worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

