AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,259 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.