AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 685,704 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,023 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

