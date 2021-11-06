AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.61 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 757.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 552.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 194,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 258.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

