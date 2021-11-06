AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

RDY stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.45. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.