AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 187,055 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of CNO Financial Group worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 701.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 211.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 147,690 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

