AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 148,665 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,045,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.