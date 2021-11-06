AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. 2,279,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.06. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

