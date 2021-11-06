ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 17th

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.76.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.92.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.