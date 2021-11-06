ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.92.

ARX opened at C$12.87 on Friday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.79%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

