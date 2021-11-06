ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

MT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

