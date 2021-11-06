Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 43.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 215,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,439. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

