Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCT opened at $37.40 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $984.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,640,300 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

