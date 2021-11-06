Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,866.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.91. 521,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

