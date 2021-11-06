Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Position Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244,635 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

