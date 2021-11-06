Arianee Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,339.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $39.88 million and $18,339.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00083080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00078733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00100191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.32 or 1.00566545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.76 or 0.07195353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.