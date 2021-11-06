Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $451.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $378.00 to $451.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.15.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $530.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.50 and its 200-day moving average is $363.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $254.59 and a 12-month high of $533.99.

Arista Networks shares are set to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $1,356,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,823 shares of company stock valued at $140,130,047. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

