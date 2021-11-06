Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $509.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $509.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.15.

ANET opened at $530.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.37. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $254.59 and a 1 year high of $533.99.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,823 shares of company stock worth $140,130,047. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

