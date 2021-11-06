Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $550.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arista reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines hit record highs and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The company is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. It has expanded its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point. Arista introduced an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service offering for its flagship CloudVision platform. However, it expects near-term volatility to persist in the cloud business despite the underlying strength of its business. It is facing extended lead times and shipment constraints resulting from the pandemic-triggered operating environment. Intense competition and legal troubles are other headwinds.”

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.15.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.54. 635,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,567. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $254.59 and a 1 year high of $533.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.50 and a 200 day moving average of $363.37.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,823 shares of company stock valued at $140,130,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.