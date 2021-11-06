Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.05 and last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 328411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.40.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

