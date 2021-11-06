Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AX.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.45.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$12.10 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.75, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.