Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.05 and last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 328411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

