Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,398 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Assembly Biosciences worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.11 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

