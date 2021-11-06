Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Issues Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.11. 383,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,082. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.