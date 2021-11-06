Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASMB. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

ASMB stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

