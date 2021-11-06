Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Assertio stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 18,383,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 520.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Assertio worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

