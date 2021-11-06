Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.
ASRT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. 18,383,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
