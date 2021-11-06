Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

ASRT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. 18,383,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 520.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Assertio worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

