Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 872,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,946. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,814 shares of company stock worth $804,757. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.