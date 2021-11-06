ATB Capital Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$5.25

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFW opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.67. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Insiders have sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 over the last 90 days.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.