ATB Capital Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$5.25

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.
Shares of CFW opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.67. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
