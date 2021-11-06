ATB Capital Raises NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$38.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$25.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.17. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$15.75 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 533.19.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

